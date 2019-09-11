Companies

Cyient signs pact with UK defence firm QinetiQ Target Systems for unmanned target systems avionics

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Under the agreement, Cyient will provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions for the UK firm’s unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from its facilities in India

Cyient, a Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solutions company, has signed an agreement QinetiQ’s Target Systems (QTS), a UK-based defense technology firm, to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems.

Under the agreement, Cyient will provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions for the UK firm’s unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from its facilities in India, according to Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense at Cyient.

“Initial efforts are focused on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems,” Graham Brooks, Programme Manager (India) of QinetiQ Target Systems, has said in a statement here on Wednesday.

