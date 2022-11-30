Juicy Chemistry, the organic skincare and haircare D2C brand, is venturing into the colour cosmetics space as it aims to garner annual recurring revenue of ₹100 crore by the end of 2023. The start-up, which is backed by Belgium investment firm Verlinvest, has launched a new brand called Color Chemistry to offer a range of certified organic cosmetics products.

New products

Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder, Juicy Chemistry told businessline, “Over the past eight years, we have been focusing on offering organic skin and personal care products. . We feel there is strong growth potential for certified organic cosmetic products. After spending 24 months in developing these products, we are now launching Color Chemistry.”

The brand will be launching products across nearly 15 categories in phases . The initial launch strategy is focused on about eight categories including foundations, baked compacts, concealers, lip & cheek tints, lip glosses, kajals, lipsticks and eyeshadows. Launch of products in categories such as primer, eye mascara, highlighters, blushes, and lip crayons is also on the cards. “We are pricing our color cosmetic products in the mass premium segment as we want them to be accessible to a wider consumer base,” he added.

“With rising disposable income, the aspirational consumer is spending more on beauty products and also buying them more frequently. Overall, we are looking to garner ARR of ₹100 crore by the end of 2023 and expect nearly ₹60 crore to come from colour cosmetics,” Asher added.

As part of its omni-channel strategy, the brand has also been ramping up its offline presence and is available at over 700 points of purchase. “ Juicy Chemistry has five standalone stores currently. “We are looking to add 20 additional standalone stores and kiosks in the next two quarters ,” he said.