D2C skincare brand Foxtale raises ₹5.5 crore in seed funding

D2C skincare brand Foxtale has raised seed funding of ₹5.5 crore ahead of its market launch. The investors include CRED founder Kunal Shah, Kae Capital, and Rohit MA, Co-Founder of Cloudnine Group of Hospitals.

Founded in 2020 by Romita Mazumdar, the brand is said to offer “innovative formulation through unique ingredient sourcing”.

“As an Indian brand, Foxtale aims to solve skincare problems that Indian women are exposed to. We are launching four products by the new year that tackle the effects of climatic conditions and pollution on Indian skin types specifically. We are optimistically expecting to reach one million Indian women in our first year of operation,” said Mazumdar.

Beauty platform Purplle raises $65 m from Premji Invest

Sunitha Viswananthan, Partner at Kae Capital, added, “The Indian skincare market is growing rapidly with consumers looking for alternatives to existing products. Foxtale is tapping into this $2-billion market.”

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures invests in clean beauty D2C brand ‘Soulflower’

The start-up said it has spent over a year in research, product formulations, and tests and trials to develop its first range of products. Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand plans to expand to multiple online outlets.