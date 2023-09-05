Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, has appointed Sreeram Venkateswaran as its President and Chief Business Officer – Domestic Sales and Customer Service from August 29, 2023.

He replaces Rajaram K, who worked with DICV for over a decade, according to a statement.

Prior to joining DICV, Venkateswaran served as Chief Executive Officer at Gurugram-based MLL Express. In the past, Venkateswaran worked with DICV for more than five years. Previously, he also worked for Mahindra Logistics, Hero Cycles Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Eicher Motors.

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving domestic business growth, nurturing strategic partnerships and expanding the BharatBenz sales and service network.

“Sreeram will be responsible for growing our domestic truck and bus businesses,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, DICV.