Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian arm of Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, says it has registered its best-ever sales and financial growth in the calendar year 2023. The company, which started selling its BharatBenz range of trucks in 2012, says 2023 was its first year in the second decade of operations in India and seeks to consolidate its position as a leading CV brand in India in this decade with a multi-pronged strategy. Satyamkam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV, spoke to businessline at the company’s Oragadam factory about its financial performance in 2023 and investments in products, network, and capacity going forward to realise its objectives. Edited excerpts:

Q How has your second decade started in India?

Well, 2023 was a phenomenal year for us. It was the best year when it came to sales numbers. The domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) market grew 10 per cent last year. But, our volumes grew 35 per cent. We have outperformed the market by three-and-a-half times. In the bus segment, the market was quite strong and it recorded growth of 70 per cent compared with 2022. But BharatBenz more than doubled its bus volumes with a growth of 107 per cent, outperforming the market. Overall, we had a growth of 39 per cent in total domestic sales of trucks and buses at 25,435 units. Including exports, we had our best-ever volumes that crossed 33,000 units in 2023. With this substantial growth in sales and exports as well as a 21 per cent rise in parts revenue, our revenue went up 21 per cent in 2023. But we are now a profitable business in India and growing sustainably. DICV reported a net profit for the first time in a calendar year.

Q How do you see the demand scenario for the M&HCV market in 2024?

Well, we expect 2024 to be a flat year for M&HCV. If you look at the first twomonths of this year, it was 11 per cent lower than in 2023, due to the high base effect and the onset of elections. We believe that this quarter will be like that — 10-11 per cent lower. Normally, the first quarter of a financial year will anyway be slow. This year, we also have the General elections playing out in that quarter. Thus, the first half of 2024 will be slower than 2023, but the volumes will still be higher than 2020 or 2021. If we get a stable government, which we all are very hopeful of, we believe that the second half will be quite strong. So, overall, we believe the year could be a flat year compared with 2023 or slightly lower by up to 5 per cent. The bus market will still continue to grow. We have already seen more than 50 per cent growth in the first two months and we believe the market could end up with 25-30 per cent growth in 2024. We are aspiring to repeat the 2023 show of outpacing industry growth across categories in 2024 too.

Q Will DICV look at investing in growth going forward, as you could not do earlier due to the need to comply with new regulations?

Yes, we have already begun the exercise starting with 2023, which was the first year in our second decade in India. There will be two focus areas for us — growth and sustainability. We expect to keep growing in this decade and position ourselves as a formidable CV player in India. So, investments have already started to enable growth. We made some investments in our product portfolio in 2023. This year also, we are continuing to invest in our products and will bring out a whole new range of multi-axle rigids, tractor trailers, and construction vehicles in India. We are also introducing AMT in tractor-trailer and construction product segments. So the investment in enabling growth has already started.

Q Are you also expanding capacity and network to support growth?

Yes, we will continue to expand our network. In 2023, we added about 40 touchpoints, taking the total number of touchpoints to 350. In 2024, we would like to add at least 25 touchpoints to increase the number to 375. While we are present across India, there are still some white spots that we have to address. For example, in 2023, we ventured into all States in the eastern region. Now we have partners, who are in the process of setting up the network. We have seen major investments in Uttar Pradesh where our network is not strong.

In the production areas, we are also undertaking some debottlenecking to increase the capacity at our factory. But we don’t require a major investment because the plant itself was set for higher volume. There are different assembly lines and different capacity areas. While the infrastructure has been built for a capacity of 72,000 units a year, the capacity was activated for 36,000 units. As our volumes are reaching close to this capacity, we are adding incremental capacity to support growth.

Q How is your used truck business doing?