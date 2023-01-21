Cleaning products, dairy, munchies, and veggies were the key categories that saw the highest demand during the harvest festival, according to the quick commerce platform, Dunzo, which recorded multiple orders from these categories.

For Pongal/Sankaranti, Dunzo user from Pune ordered a particular variant of detergent 160 times in two days. The quick commerce platform noted that customers’ shopping behaviour during the festival contributed to a 30 per cent increase in orders in key categories.

In two days, nine users across cities contributed to the order of 720 dairy products (milk and curd), with each user ordering at least 50 times. One particular user in Hyderabad ordered one variety of milk 120 times.

Similarly, customers were seen ordering cleaning supplies, with seven out of our top 10 non-food orders being detergents or home cleaning products. “We also saw a 35 per cent increase in the order of popcorn in Delhi NCR, munching popcorn is an integral part of the bonfire ritual during Lohri,” said the company.

Tomatoes, potatoes, and coriander leaves were among the most ordered food items, indicating that our customers cooked their favourite food items, like the Pongal Kuzhambu or the khichdi made during Lohri.

“Convenience is one of the top reasons for consumers to keep coming back to q-commerce platforms, and we constantly strive to provide it. Our focus is to give our customers a seamless shopping experience during festivals. We optimise our assortment and inventory to give the right choices to our customers. Our strength is curating region-specific combos and offers that have always struck a chord with our users,” said Mrunmayi Oke, head, category and growth, Dunzo.