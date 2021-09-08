Danfoss sets up CoE to promote green solutions in cold chain sector

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Danfoss Industries has opened its new Centre of Excellence for green refrigerants at its state-of-the-art facility in Chennai to provide sustainable solutions in India’s cold chain sector.
The new Centre, inaugurated by Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Government of Denmark, in the presence of H. E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, and others, will encourage sustainable development and use of low-GWP (global warming potential) refrigerants, according to a statement.
“The launch of this new Green Refrigerant Centre by Danfoss will help accelerate India’s transition towards green refrigeration. Danfoss’ journey in India is a bright example of how Danish technologies can help bring about more energy efficiency and sustainability in Indian industries,” Jørgensen said.
Danfoss Power biz in India to become stronger with acquisition of Eaton's division
The Minister’s visit to India is part of the Green Strategic Partnership between Denmark and India where both nations will exchange learnings, technology, and best practices to create a sustainable future.
“The Green strategic partnership between India & Denmark will enable Denmark to provide game-changing knowledge-sharing partnership in India’s sustainability journey, in line with the vision expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. It will draw on our own rich experience of not just having economic growth but also on how we can decouple growth from energy and scale up many of those sustainable solutions that have been successful in Denmark on a smaller scale,” said H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India.
Danfoss Climate Solutions’ India growth outlook favourable
Denmark is collaborating closely on strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and IPR (intellectual property rights) with focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Danfoss, one of the many Danish companies in India, is also working with the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institute of Technology for introducing carbon dioxide (CO2) as a natural refrigerant for Indian conditions.
“With the inauguration of our new centre of excellence for green refrigerants, we are looking forward to supporting India’s transition away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) & Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as per the Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment. We are well-equipped to promote sustainable cooling while catering to the growing demand for green engineering & refrigeration in the Indian cold-chain sector,” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India.
