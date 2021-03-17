Danfoss Climate Solutions’ India growth outlook favourable

Danfoss Climate Solutions, formed after merging its heating and cooling segments, will focus on developing integrated energy efficient solutions to engineer a better and sustainable future.

Danfoss Climate Solutions India Sales organisation was recently unveiled by the company. Anuraaga Chandra, who previously led Danfoss Cooling Sales, will now be Head India Sales for Danfoss Climate Solutions and shall report to Ravichandran Purushothaman, President – Danfoss India.

The restructuring also reflects the company’s move for more regional empowerment and facilitating its regional leadership to be closer to customers and thereby, enhancing its customer-centric approach towards ‘India4India’ innovation and engineering, according to a statement.

India’s transformation across the global mega-trends of electrification, digitalisation, urbanisation, climate change and food supply are growing stronger by the day. In view of this, Danfoss stays committed to deepening its industry relevance and furthering the scope for innovation and sustainability for its customers and partners.

“The introduction of the Danfoss Climate Solutions segment in India will create new avenues to highlight the role of the Indian industry in achieving global climate targets. Our view is to support India’s transition to a decarbonised economy with world-class technology that is innovated, manufactured and marketed in India”, said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India.

Danfoss aims to introduce a wider range of products/solutions, centralised marketing, and regional tech support for its customers to enable them to move faster towards the adoption of the green agenda. The company also plans to enhance its footprint across the geographies and identify opportunities for cross-selling among its customers.