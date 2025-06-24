Pointing out that how drones and anti-drone systems of Adani Group helped protect India’s western border during Operation Sindoor — a military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan — Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group on Tuesday said the Ahmedabad-headquartered multinational conglomerate targets to spend $15-20 billion as annual capex for the next five years across businesses.

Addressing an Annual General Meeting (AGM), Adani, in a virtual address said, “Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual capex spend of $15-20 billion for the next five years. These are not just investments in our group, but investment in the possibilities in doing our part to build India’s infrastructure.”

Referring to Operation Sindoor conducted in the first week of May 2025, Adani said, “Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered. Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens. As I have always believed — we don’t operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters — where India needs us the most.”

Pointing out how the war in West Asia continues to cast shadows on energy and logistics and challenges plague the US and Europe, the Adani Group chairman said, “In the middle of all this noise, India stood apart and grew faster than any other major nation.”

On FCPA violations

Talking about the allegations faced by Adani Green Energy from the US Department of Justice and the US Securities Exchange Commission, Adani told shareholders, ‘Despite all the noise, the facts are that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice. We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than truth.”

Gautam Adani also touched upon the “record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth and historic profitability,” the Group witnessed during FY25. He said that the Adani Group expects to have 100 GW of power generation capacities which includes capacities for thermal, renewable and pumped hydro generation. The chairman also pointed out that while Adani Energy Solutions had secured close to ₹44,000 crore in transmission orders and is executing ₹13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects, Adani New Industries is on track for a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in place by the next financial year.

“Perhaps our most transformative project is unfolding in Dharavi — Asia’s largest slum.” Adani said that over one million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs and parks.”

Published on June 24, 2025