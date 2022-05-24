Data Patterns expects up to 30% revenue growth over next two years

Defence and aerospace electronics solution provider, Data Patterns (India) expects a 25-30 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues over the next two years based on its existing contracts and expected order pipeline.

“Currently, we have ₹470 crore worth of orders in hand. We also expect another ₹400-500 crore worth of contracts during the course of this year. Some of them are single vendor contracts and some are tender contracts,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India).

“So, our guidance will be 25-30 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues over the next two years based on the contracts in hand as well as expected contracts,” he added.

Rangarajan was addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday highlighting the company’s financial performance in Q4 and for the financial year FY22. The company on Monday posted a net profit of ₹61.62 crore in Q4 against a net profit of ₹65.96 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

He also added that in FY23, the company should be able to exceed an EBITDA margin of 40 per cent.

‘More opportunity in India’

Talking about the future prospects, Rangarajan said, there are plenty of opportunities in India because there is no company in the country which is really building indegenous defence electronic equipment in India.

‘Want to make in India’

“We rely on foreign companies to transfer technologies or manufacture those systems under their guidance and deliver them in India. The true ‘Made in India’ will happen when both equipment and electronics are designed in India with all its IP (Intellectual property). This is where we would like to go and we have built those competencies in the last few years,” he added.

Noting that India is a large defence market for equipment suppliers, Rangarajan said a lot of foreign companies are now reaching out ever since Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and modification in defence procurement procedure, which increased local content in defence manufacturing.

Software defined radios

“We have developed software defined radios (SDR) for a modern fighter aircraft, which is currently undergoing trial. Once it is successful, the requirements are fairly large. Currently, we are importing SDRs from Israel for our consumption. Hopefully, our SDR should meet and exceed expectations. If it proves satisfactory in flight trials, we expect the business in this segment to be substantial,” Rangarajan said.