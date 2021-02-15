Dating app Aisle raises undisclosed pre-series A funding

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Bengaluru-based dating app Aisle has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding from Hurun India Founder and Managing Director Anas Rahman Junaid and seed funding firm Konglo Ventures’ founder Vinod Jose.
The round also witnessed participation from a number angel and existing investors. The firm will deploy the proceeds to foray into Tier-II markets across the country and expand in other countries with non-residential Indian presence, Aisle said in a statement.
Aisle Founder and CEO Able Joseph said: “We are proud to have introduced a high-intent dating product exclusively for Indians in 2014. Back then, only Tier-I cities were ready for our product, dating etiquette was far from where it has reached today. But things have changed since the lockdown, Tier-II cities are showing growing acceptance to technology and its use in their daily lives.”
“This fund raise will help us execute some of our plans for Bharat and help young Indians in their late 20s and 30s meet someone special while also honouring our traditions,” Joseph added.
Aisle is an app that connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships and competes with Tinder and Bumble among others.
Aisle had raised a previous funding earlier on February 14, 2017, led by investors including CIO Angel Network and Konglo Ventures.
“The Indian dating industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world and the fact that Aisle addresses high-intent dating, helps them stand out from the clutter. We believe Able and his team is working on a sustainable solution that could potentially transform the Indian dating industry, Junaid said.
