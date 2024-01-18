DBS Bank India has announced a partnership with StartupTN, the nodal agency of the Tamil Nadu government in fostering innovation and promoting entrepreneurship throughout the State. The collaboration is aimed at strengthening the ecosystem and driving innovation within the State by providing crucial support to startups, including knowledge sharing through various forums and facilitating connections with potential investors.

The partnership will impact and engage more than 1,000 Startups in Tamil Nadu through StartupTN’s eight regional hubs in metros, as well as Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities.

As part of this collaboration, new-age companies associated with StartupTN will have an opportunity to connect with DBS Bank India’s network of over 30 accelerators, incubators and ecosystem enablers so that they can gain from being part of a larger entrepreneurial community, says a release from the bank.

Sudarshan Chari, Executive Director & Head – SME Banking, DBS Bank India, said, “Our partnership with StartupTN will further strengthen our ability to provide a meaningful platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive and scale their ventures.”

Commenting on the partnership, StartupTN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan said, StartupTN is keen to work with banks to identify and meet the needs of startups across the State. The association will help to accelerate the growth of startups in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, StartupTN empowers over 7,400 start ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, across 30 sectors with strong growth expectations as the State of Tamil Nadu is aiming to encourage the creation of more than 10,000 new startups by 2026, the release said.