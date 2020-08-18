Delhi-based start-up Monkhub Innovations rolls out file sharing app Super Share

Monkhub Innovations, a Delhi-based start-up, has launched a file sharing app, Super Share.

Monkhub is the brainchild of Raghu Raaj Shekhar, an IIT Roorkee alumni. This launch comes in the backdrop of the Indian government banning Chinese applications (apps) including file sharing apps. Super Share helps users transfer files and documents for free. Unlike its competitors, Super Share will not run ads in the background, the start-up said.

Raghu Raaj Shekhar, Founder and CEO of Monkhub, said, “We are committed to PM Narendra Modi’s #VocalforLocal Campaign and are in the process of developing more world-class apps. This would include social gaming, short video sharing and other similar utility apps.”

Apart from the file sharing features, it also provides features like audio stories and multiple casual games for its users.

“The entertainment content is currently free and will be updated from time to time,” said Dishant Sagar, VP Technology.