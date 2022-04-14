Delhi to frame Covid guidelines for schools: Sisodia

The Delhi government will issue guidelines for schools in view of the rise in Covid cases among students and teachers, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

Apart from Delhi, some schools in the NCR area, which include Noida and Gurugram, have also reported infections among students and teachers. While some temporarily closed for a three-day period, there are others who have shifted to online classes.

According to Sisodia, there has been a “slight increase” in new Covid cases, but with hospitalisations remaining low, there was “nothing to worry at the moment”. The government, he said, was aware of the instances and was “monitoring the situation”.

“Covid cases have slightly increased, but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. We have to learn to live with Covid. I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive,” he said.

The education department is likely to issue the guidelines with regard to schools on Friday.

“There are some holidays and the education department will come out with some guidelines for schools over this period,” Sisodia added.

Delhi, according to the last health bulletin issued on Wednesday, reported 299 fresh infections, a jump of over 100 per cent in a period of two-odd days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi had jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week. Doctors have, however, cautioned against dropping the guard.

A directive from Gautam Budh Nagar (in Uttar Pradesh) district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was issued earlier this week which asked schools to alert the Uttar Pradesh government “immediately” in case any student is detected with Covid-19 or have symptoms akin to the virus.

India, on Thursday, reported 1007 fresh cases, with its recovery rate remaining at 98.76 per cent. Over 16,000 precautionary doses were administered (18-59 age group) till 7 PM on Wednesday.