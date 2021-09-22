Delivery service start-up Errando plans expansion in South India

Errando, the first hyper local delivery start-up in Kerala providing B2B service to entrepreneurs who do not have their own delivery system, e-commerce businesses, delivery of commodities from the establishments of the choice of the customers or residences and bill payments, is expanding its operations to six more cities in South India.

The delivery vehicles of Errando will offer services in Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysore, Mangaluru and Thrissur. With the expansion, around 100 more job opportunities will be created.

Shameer Pathayakandi, Co-Founder of the company said that the expansion is the first phase of ensuring the service of Errando in almost all parts of the country. Errando is functioning as a B2B service provider to entrepreneurs and e-commerce businesses who do not have their own delivery system.

Errando now operates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Bangalore and partners with several major brands including Abad Group and Daily Fish.

Apart from the B2B delivery network, home delivery of commodities from shops or offices, forgotten items from home, purchase of medicines and bill payments are also undertaken by the delivery team. The delivery service can be availed through WhatsApp and mobile application. Around 2,000 customers are using the service of Errando daily and it was 3,000 customers during the lockdown period.

In 2016 the start-up was called Food of Touch, started by Shameer and friends delivering food from restaurants. Later the company was rebranded to Errando in 2018 and operated in three cities of Kerala and last year in Bangalore.

Errando gained the confidence of the customers, when the company was able to provide the service needed for them. The feedback of the customers and their demands were included in one app and this made the service of the company a great success, Shameer said.