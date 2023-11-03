Malt spirits manufacturer DeVANS Modern Breweries has entered into a production tie-up with Vairagi Brewery in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, further enhancing its production capacity by 24,000 kilolitre amounting to two million cases per year.

The manufacturer of beer brands Godfather, Six Fields, and Kotsberg, DeVANS owns two breweries - one each in Rajasthan and Jammu and is already producing its beers in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand under production tie-ups in these States since last year.

“Uttar Pradesh is a huge beer market and DeVANS was finding it increasingly difficult to feed the market to its full potential due to capacity constraints. The Vairagi production tie-up would go a long way in helping us meet the demand for our beers in the State. It would also help us to avoid the additional costs of import duties and freight and to also enhance our overall production capacity to 1,80,600 KL.” said Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd.

Tie-up with TN firm

The Vairagi tie-up is the third production tie-up for the company and discussions are underway in two more States for such tie-ups. The company has also entered into a strategic tie-up with Tropical Breweries Ltd in Tamil Nadu which would start producing the company’s brands by November this year.

DeVANS has been developing products for introduction into the Indian market- Six Fields Cult is a Belgian-style strong wheat beer while Godfather Super 8 is a beer with 8 per cent ABV. Not just beers, DeVANS is also looking at expanding its spirits portfolio. DeVANS entered the single malt segment last year with the launch of GianChand single malt whisky. A couple of more single malt expressions with much higher maturity are planned for launch by December 23 while a premium craft gin and a blended whisky are slated for release later next year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit