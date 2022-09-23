DHL to hike price by 7.9% in 2023

Inflation and currency dynamics have forced DHL Express to increase prices in India by 7.9 per cent in 2023. This is the highest price increase in the last five years by the German logistics company. Between 2017 and 2022, the increase in the price every year was 6.9 per cent for India.

DHL said prices are adjusted on an annual basis after consideration of inflation and currency dynamics along with administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. The company updates the measures by national and international authorities in each of the more than 200 countries and territories that it operates in.

“2022 has been another turbulent year with a volatile market environment challenging global trade so far. With the annual price adjustment, we are able to invest in our infrastructure and technology to ensure resilient, sustainable, and world-class customer solutions. It includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles, expanding our hubs and gateways to meet increasing customer demand, and investing in green and more sustainable solutions, such as sustainable aviation fuel and electric vehicles,” said RS Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express.