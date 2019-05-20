Dhoni to take guard as brand ambassador of Indian Terrain

City-based menswear brand, Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, has signed cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The company expects to double its retail network to 300 outlets and achieve revenue of ₹650 crore in the next three years.

Venky Rajgopal, founder and Chairman, Indian Terrain, told newspersons that the agreement with Dhoni is for two years. He said that Dhoni’s inspiring presence, quiet fortitude and power-packed performances on and off the cricketing field, make him the ideal representative of the brand.

“We are not linking the brand ambassadorship with the fact that he plays cricket. We have a tie-up with an individual who will be on the mind of the Indian public for at least two-three years,” he added.

Charath Narsimhan, Managing Director, Indian Terrain, said that the association with Dhoni will help the brand strengthen its leadership position in the southern markets and aid expansion in the North and East markets. With this new start, Narsimhan said, “We are looking to refine our offerings under Terrain Jeans and build a unique collection for young Indians.”

For the financial year ended March 31, 2019, the company reported a net profit of ₹25 crore on a 14 per cent increase in revenue to ₹422 crore (₹401 crore).