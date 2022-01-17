Dhoot Transmission launches Burge Electronics, its new health and wellness venture 

Dhoot Transmission Pvt. Ltd (DTPL), a global automotive components manufacturer with a presence in six countries, announced the launch of a new venture called Burge Electronics Pvt Ltd as it embarks on a diversification plan to establish its presence in the health and wellness industry.

Burge Electronics, which means guarantor in German, will roll out health and wellness products, banking on DTPL’s more than two decades of experience in product development, manufacturing and distribution.

Wellness quotient

Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director, Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd, said, “The launch of Burge Electronics symbolises our aspirations to enrich the health and wellness quotient of the society which is battling the severe pandemic spread.”

“By manufacturing and marketing a range of innovative world-class products, Burge Electronics aims to elevate the quality standards of health and wellness solutions. It also reiterates our avowed commitment to the government’s Make in India initiative. Make in India & Market to the World, will continue to inspire our journey to transform into a diversified multinational company with a strong presence in the health and wellness industry,” added Dhoot.

Burge Electronics will soon launch its first product, ion Dome, a virus neutraliser approved and tested by ICMR recognised and ILAC accredited labs, the company said.

Moving forward, it will launch more technologically and indigenously developed wellness products such as car virus neutralisers, anti-aging face masks and hydrogen water.