Digicontent reported a widening in standalone net loss to ₹3.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared with a loss of ₹3.18 crore in the year-earlier period. Total income dipped to ₹64 lakh from ₹72 lakh.

Net loss for FY23 tapered to ₹14.34 crore from ₹14.63 crore. Total income grew to ₹2.48 crore from ₹2.43 crore.

Digicontent Ltd, through its subsidiary, HT Digital Streams Ltd, the firm is engaged in the dissemination of news, knowledge, information, entertainment and content of general interest in English, Hindi or any other language, globally through various digital and electronic media.