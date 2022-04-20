Direct flights resume between India and Vietnam; new routes added

Direct air services between Vietnam and India will resume from April 29. While direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Delhi will start from April 29 onwards, the Hanoi – New Delhi route will resume from April 30.

Four new routes have also been inaugurated. These include connecting Hanoi with Mumbai; Ho Chi Minh City with Mumbai and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc with both New Delhi and Mumbai.

Direct services between the two nations were suspended following Covid.

Vietjet Air will operate four round-trip flights each week on the Ho Chi Minh city-Mumbai route from June 2; and three weekly round-trip flights on the Hanoi-Mumbai route from June 3.

Similarly, four round-trip flights will be available on the Phu Quoc - Mumbai route every week from September 8 and three flights along the Phu Quoc - New Delhi route will be available September 9 onwards.

“Not only restored the suspended direct air services between the two countries after the Covid-19 pandemic, but also inaugurated air services on new routes,” a government statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the new and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will generate business and tourism opportunities, which will boost the economies of both the countries.

An MoU for a joint venture between Galaxy Digital Holdings of Vietnam, Sovico Group and Tech Mahindra Ltd of India was signed. Under this agreement, Tech Mahindra and Galaxy Digital will work together to establish a global software development centre in Vietnam. Apart from this, initiatives on data exchange, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, research and innovation centers and IT training centres will also be made.