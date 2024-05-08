Continuing with its strategy, Disney+ Hotstar announced that the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to stream ‘Free on Mobile’ for those using the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together. Last year’s Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where we offered both tournaments for free on mobile, allowed us to serve newer audience segments helping us to significantly expand viewership.”

During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which was streamed free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app, new concurrency records were set five times, with the highest record of 5.9 crore peak concurrency witnessed during the finals between Team India and Team Australia.

The first match is slated to take place between USA and Canada on June 2. The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the USA, with the event featuring 20 teams competing across 55 games for the right to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 champions.