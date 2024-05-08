Google has introduced a private digital wallet for Android users in India, allowing users to securely store cards, tickets, passes, keys, and IDs, an official said on Wednesday.

Google Wallet can be downloaded from the Play Store and would allow users to store their loyalty cards, and gift cards, among other things.

It is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.

"Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payment app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases," said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.