Disney Star on Wednesday said 26 sponsors have come onboard for the ICC World Cup. These sponsors span across sectors including FMCG, fincial services, ecommerce and consumer products.

The brands include PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India and Booking.com. Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon have also inked key sponsorships.

Also Read | Cricket World Cup expected to bring ₹3,500 crore in ad revenues to Disney Star

The broadcaster is learnt to rake in about ₹3800- 4000 crore from these sponsorships.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers’ interest and advertisers’ participation. We are delighted to have these esteemed brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms, promising unforgettable moments for everyone.”

Over 500 brands have committed ad spends to be associated with the World Cup.

Also Read | Disney Star targets unprecedented reach with Asia Cup, World Cup: Network ad sales head

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast on the Star Sports network and will also be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicks off on October 5th with the England versus New Zealand match in Ahmedabad.

Over 46 days, 48 matches will be played at these venues, culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19th at Ahmedabad.