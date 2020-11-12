Disrupting the Indian wallpaper décor market, the iDecorwala.com way

One always knows the popular brands for things such as tiles, switches and other home products. But when it comes to wallpapers, people don’t know where to go and which brand to trust.

Well, there is an emerging organised player iDecorwala.com, which seeks to disrupt the wallpaper décor market in India with its deep industry knowledge, established e-commerce platform, last-mile delivery and installation, apart from a dedicated customer help desk.

iDecorwala.com is a one-stop online platform that offers a fascinating range of bespoke home decor and soft furnishing range of products to suit all tastes. With its pact with internationally renowned designers, it offers products for walls, floors and ceiling as also other accessories.

The wallpaper décor market has been in existence in India for over than 30 years. But it is highly unorganised and is more trader-driven. The market size is estimated at ₹1,000 crore and is likely to grow to ₹6,000 crore in the next five years, supported by growth in home real estate, lifestyle and hospitality sectors.

“We are in the business of disrupting wall décor beyond just paints. We speak the language of art & wall fashion along with an affordable lifestyle with the convenience of e-commerce shopping. With over two lakh products to choose from we have a colour and design shade for everybody,” says Viral Thaker, who founded iDecorwala.com, a product of Interior People Design Arena (IPDA) LLP, which was engaged in manufacturing and trading of house décor products for a few decades, in 2013.

“iDecorwala.com is family business which I have turned around into a potential billion-dollar industry,” says Viral Thaker, who worked in Dell and Teamlease earlier and had his own digital venture too later.

“The top four paint manufacturers in India sell about ₹48,000 crore worth of interior decorative paints. We if tap just 1 per cent of that it will be about ₹480 crore,” he explains, adding that “creating awareness is a big task ahead”.

Over these years, iDecorwala.com has gained good traction in the institutional segment in which it has collaborations with many players, in addition to a range of direct customers such as hotels and commercial establishments.

Assisted by his wife Yamini Thaker, who is Director-Operations, Viral Thaker is now eyeing expansion in the retail consumer market for the next growth curve.

“We have announced 35 franchisees across seven metro cities (Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi-NCR, with a franchisee cap of five in each city). This effort will enable us to do a turnover of ₹200 crore in the next five years (now around ₹2 crore) and will be the first brand in the wallpaper covering space to establish itself in the consumer segment with assured customer service statements,” he said.