DLF launches plot development project Parc Estate off OMR in Chennai

Leading realty player DLF Ltd has announced the launch of what it calls ‘Chennai’s first-of-its-kind, nature-inspired, theme-based plotted development, Parc Estate off the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

The company will offer 1,500 plots spread over an area of about 85 acres’ with plot sizes in the range of 600-4,000 sq ft, with a price of about ₹3500 per sq ft, according to a statement.

“We have a seventy five-year track record of successful ventures and can gauge the immense potential of investing in a residential plot-based project in Chennai. For us, Chennai has emerged as a strategic market in the south of India, and this will be the first of many residential launches coming up in the future. And we are here to stay,” said Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF.

Parc Estate will offer a lifestyle close to nature, with four kinds of landscaped parks spread across the estate. Residents can enjoy serene parks, fitness parks, recreational parks and social parks. Every house will be within walking distance of a verdant space. The project is near a forest reserve spread over 12 lakh square metres and four natural lakes, it said.

“We found that Chennai people here prefer buying a piece of land as against other forms of investment. They appreciate the greenery and enjoy hobbies like gardening. As far as the location of Parc Estate is concerned, Old Mahabalipuram Road is witnessing rapid infrastructural development, making it the perfect site, close to the growth corridor of Chennai,” said P Ramakrishnan, Group Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer.

DLF will also build wide internal roads that will connect Parc Estate with two major entry points, Pudupakkam Road and MR Radha Road.