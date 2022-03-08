Dollar Industries becomes one of the principal sponsors for Rajasthan Royals

Dollar Industries Ltd has become one of the principal sponsors for Rajasthan Royals in the 15 th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). As part of the multi-year partnership, the Royals will sport the Dollar logo on the official Rajasthan Royals jersey.

Athleisure segment

Rajasthan is one of the priority markets for hosiery manufacturer Dollar Industries in terms of business. The company’s recent brand addition is the athleisure segment. Since athleisure is a relatively new category, Dollar intends to enhance the brand visibility of this product portfolio pan India since IPL is one of the closely followed and watched tournament, said a press statement issued by the company.

The 14th edition of IPL had clocked nearly 400 million in viewership.

‘Will help enhance marketshare’

“Rajasthan Royals, which won the maiden edition of IPL and is one of the most popular IPL franchisees and an extremely competitive team with marquee national and international players representing them. Our association with Rajasthan Royals will give us an opportunity to leverage our brand -athleisure-nationally. Rajasthan also happens to be a key market for Dollar over the years. With the athleisure segment growing exponentially since the pandemic and contributing significantly towards enhancing the market share of our company, we are confident that this association will benefit the brand to a major extent,” Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar said in the statement.

Rajasthan Royals features some of the best-known names including its current captain Sanju Samson, besides Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shemron Hetmyer, Rassie Van Der Dusen, James Neesham among others. The year 2021 also saw the Royals attract global attention, when equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, which holds stakes in Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox, Toulouse FC, etc., bought a 15 per cent stake in the Rajasthan-based franchise.