The long-awaited mega container terminal at Tuna Tekra, a satellite facility under Deendayal Port Authority, will take shape after Hindustan Ports Pvt Ltd, an Indian arm of DP World, won the concession contract to develop, operate, and maintain the mega container terminal at Deendayal port on the Kutch coast in Western India.

In the competitive bidding process held last week, DP World was chosen over its competition, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

DP World already operates five marine terminals—two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin, and Chennai—with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs. The addition of Tuna Tekra Container Terminal will take DP World’s combined handling capacity in India to 8.19 million TEUs.

The project involves the construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra through a public-private partnership (PPP).

Once complete, the terminal will include a 1,100-meter berth and be capable of handling vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs. Total capacity will be 2.19 million TEUs. The contract was awarded by the Deendayal Port Authority under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, a statement said.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “India represents a significant landscape for opportunity. As the value chain becomes more integrated, significant growth opportunities exist across Indian ports and logistics space. With the development of Tuna Tekra mega-container terminal in Gujarat, DP World will be well placed to capture these opportunities, further connecting Northern, Western, and Central India with global trade and driving value for all our stakeholders.”

“This is yet another step in our collective efforts with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to leverage our expertise in logistics infrastructure and local knowledge to further strengthen India’s supply chain,” he said.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD, India Subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said, “We are confident that our expertise in developing critical infrastructure under public-private partnerships will drive value for all stakeholders involved in this project. We continue to play an important role in developing world-leading assets to enable trade flow in key markets such as India.”

Once complete, the terminal will help unlock future container traffic growth in India, catering to exports and imports from northern, western, and central India, reducing logistics costs and enhancing efficiencies across supply chains.

The project will complement initiatives of the Government of India, such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy, which have been introduced to provide greater focus on developing multimodal logistics infrastructure that promotes economic growth.

The new terminal will be constructed and equipped with the modern facilities and equipment over an area of approximately 63 hectares. The terminal will be well connected to the hinterland through a network of roads, highways, railways, and dedicated freight corridors.

DP World also operates seven multimodal inland terminals connected to DP World’s rail network, cold storage facilities, and container freight stations in India. It is also developing three state-of-the-art economic zones across the country in Mumbai, Cochin, and Chennai.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit