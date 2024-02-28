Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals plans to invest about ₹100 crore in Kerala over the next two years to add at least half a dozen hospitals.

On Wednesday, it opened an eyecare facility exclusively for advanced retinal services, as an extension of its hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The new facility, which was inaugurated by Aditya Varma Thampuran of the Travancore royal family, will offer free consultations for senior citizens till March 31, 2024, according to a statement.

“The new facility, occupying an area of 7,500 sq. ft, will offer a wide array of advanced vitreoretinal services such as retinal surgery, all types of intravitreal injections, and retinal laser eye care services,” said Dr S Soundari, Regional Head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

New facility

The new facility will provide personalised and advanced retinal care services. It will have four specialists and a 14-member staff who include optometrists, opticians, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedics, counsellors, and patient care executives to offer a wide array of super specialty services including advanced retinal surgery and phaco keyhole surgery.

The proposed ₹100 core investment will be spent on adding new hospitals, in places like Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Thalassery, and Malappuram, and modernising the existing hospitals.

Dr Agarwals Hospital currently operates over 160 eyecare facilities, including 131 hospitals and 15 eye clinics in India, and 15 premier facilities in Africa. It is also planning to open eyecare hospitals in Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other Indian states.