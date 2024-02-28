Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath took charge as the Managing Director (MD) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Wednesday.

A media statement said Kamath has a professional career spanning over 30 years in the downstream hydrocarbon industry. During his previous tenure as Executive Director (Refinery) at MRPL, he excelled in managing operations, maintenance, technical services, and production planning.

It said his strategic vision prioritises operational excellence, energy conservation, reliability, and digitalisation.

Kamath holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal (1989), and a Post-Graduation Diploma in Management from TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal (1992).

The statement said that Kamath has held significant roles demonstrating expertise in various areas throughout his career. He possesses deep knowledge of petroleum functions, including project conceptualisation, process engineering, production planning, and overall operations.

He has been instrumental in steering the refinery towards cutting-edge advancements by championing the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, it said.