Czech automaker Skoda Auto is targeting to enter the mass segment in India with electric vehicles (EVs). The company is exploring all options including partnering with local companies to penetrate the EV segment in the country.

“We are exploring all the options for the entry of the volume electric market, which is the best for India. We want to participate in the growth of the electric market and are looking for the best options in India. I am not at liberty to give you any details on this because no decision has been made,” said Martin Jahn, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing of Skoda Auto.

The company has 10 per cent of its electric car portfolio in Europe currently and plans on increasing it up to 70 per cent by 2030.

“We are committed to bringing electric cars with the investment made in Europe for the next six cars. The presumption is that Europe will go full electric in 2035. For India, we will see that the electrification journey has just started. In some countries like Turkey and West Asia, there are reservations about electric mobility, so the journey will be slow,” he added.

SUV launch

The automaker, on Tuesday, announced that it will launch a compact four-metre SUV in 2025 for the Indian automobile market, which will be the automaker’s third India-made brand after Kushaq and Slavia. The SUV, based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, will also be a made-for-India brand, the company said, adding that it aims to double its sales in India by 2026 with the launch in tier-3 centres and beyond.

