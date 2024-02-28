Reliance Industries Ltd’s Reliance Consumer Products has partnered with Sri Lanka’s Elephant House to make and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand in India.

This will add to the portfolio of beverage brands under Reliance Consumer that includes Campa Cola, Sosyo and Raskik, the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures said in a statement.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade.

“This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products,” RCPL’s Chief Operating Officer Ketan Mody said in reference to Elephant House. He said that Reliance is well equipped to “further expand Elephant House’s established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years.”

Reliance Retail Ventures through its subsidiaries and affiliates sells a wide range of items through over 18,700 stores and digital commerce channels.