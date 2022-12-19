Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals group on Monday announced that it will invest ₹100 crore to open more than 10 eye care centers in Kerala over the next 2-3 years. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the launch of a new tertiary care eye hospital in Kochi.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals is already present in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts in Kerala.

In a press release, the company said the new facility in Kochi will cater to the ophthalmic needs of the people in Ernakulam district and serve as a referral hub for super speciality care from the hospital’s secondary care centers coming up in the neighbouring districts.

Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals group, said, “We aim to open 10 new centers in Kerala. We are planning to invest ₹100 crore over the next 2-3 years for these future plans.”

He added the eyecare chain will have its presence in cities such as Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals group currently has 135 hospitals in its network, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest are in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.