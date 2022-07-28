Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit dips 57 per cent to ₹58 cr

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal Path Labs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 57 per cent to ₹58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹134 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to ₹503 crore in the period from ₹607 crore a year ago, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share for the current fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 1.27 per cent down at ₹2,142.7 apiece on BSE.