Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, one of leading chain of diabetes centres, today announced the launch of artificial intelligence AI-enabled platforms to cater to next-gen diabetes care.

The diabetes chain said the AI-enabled digital innovations are part of its digital transformation called Dr. Mohan’s Digital Diabetes Revolution with the 3D initiative. The three D’s being ‘DIA’, an AI powered chatbot to assist people through automated digital conversations, ‘DIALA’, a patient-friendly mobile app and ‘DIANA’, a healthcare application for precision diabetes care.

“Through these AI powered innovations, we offer expert medical advice accessible to everyone round the clock. These tech enabled next-generation platforms will offer real-time solutions about diabetes care and dispel myths for the benefit of our people,” V Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said in the release.

RM Anjana, MD, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “With the increase in smartphone penetration at every household and seamless data connectivity, healthcare transcends beyond just physical care. Large volumes of digital health-care data with deep learning paves the way for deployment of bots to facilitate the use of technology to provide information and assist our patients.”

