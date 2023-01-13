Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired trademark rights for breast cancer drug, Primcyv, from Pfizer Products India, for use in the domestic market.

Primcyv is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

“The drug will be retailed in India at an 85 percent reduction from the current MRP to widen patient access to the trusted brand and high-quality product,’‘ said the company in a release.

Since May 2022, Dr. Reddy’s has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India under the brand name Primcyv in India. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

Following the trademark rights acquisition, the price of which has not been disclosed, Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its state-of-the-art facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company is amongst select companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib. The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85 per cent from the current MRP to increase affordability and access to palbociclib.

Dr. Reddy’s plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on Primcyv.

“Through leading brands such as Hervycta, Mitotax, Docetere, Nab Mitotax, Primcyv, and others, Dr. Reddy’s has made a portfolio of reliable and high-quality medicines available to patients in India in keeping with its purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’,’‘ said the release.