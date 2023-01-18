Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced reduction in prices of its cardiovascular drug, Cidmus, a a combination drug of sacubitril and valsartan, indicated for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

The Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Cidmus tablets are available in three strengths – 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, to be taken twice a day. Following the price reduction, Cidmus will be priced at ₹29 for 50mg (down from ₹78.32), ₹49 for 100mg (down from ₹83.86) and ₹79 for 200mg (down from ₹96.71) per tablet.

The product will be manufactured in-house. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) of Cidmus is manufactured at a USFDA- approved facility.

There is a growing incidence of chronic diseases in India with estimated 8-10 million heart failure patients.

For domestic market, Dr. Reddy’s acquired the cardiovascular brand Cidmus from Novartis AG in 2022 and reached over 1 lakh patients with 32 per cent market share, according to a release.