Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Doxycycline capsules 40 mg, in the US market.

The drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent of ORACEA (doxycycline, USP) capsules (40 mg), approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a statement.

“This formulation of doxycycline has not been evaluated in the treatment or prevention of infections. Do not use doxycycline capsules for treating bacterial infections, providing antibacterial prophylaxis, or reducing the numbers or eliminating microorganisms associated with any bacterial disease,” the firm further stated.

