Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q2 net profit up 30% at ₹992 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 29, 2021

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 18 per cent at ₹5,763 crore

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd net profit increased 30 per cent at ₹992 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against ₹763 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company increased 18 per cent at ₹5,763 crore compared to ₹4,897 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, Co-chairman and Managing Director, GV Prasad said “I am pleased with the improvement in the financial performance across our businesses. While we continue to strengthen our core businesses of generics and APIs, we are also making investments in our long-term growth drivers and deeper innovation capabilities. Our focus remains on meeting unmet patient needs around the world in keeping with our purpose.’’

For the half year ended September 30, the company posted 16 per cent increase in the net profit at ₹1,563 crore on revenue of ₹10,683 crore which showed 15 per cent increase year-on-year.

Published on October 29, 2021

