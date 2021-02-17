Dr Reddy’s Labs launches Capecitabine tablets in US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Capecitabine Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) Tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Xeloda brand and generic had US sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending October 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s to launch 25 products in US this fiscal

Dr Reddy’s Capecitabine Tablets are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively.

Patients receiving concomitant capecitabine and oral coumarin-derivative anticoagulant therapy should have their anticoagulant response monitored frequently in order to adjust the anticoagulant dose accordingly, it said in a statement.

Dr Reddy’s ADRs list on NSE IFSC