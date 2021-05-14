Dr Reddy’s launches Sputnik V in India

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has on Friday launched Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in the domestic market at ₹948 per dose making it the third Covid-19 vaccine available in the country.

“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today,” the Hyderabad-based company said in release.

Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners.

Pricing of the shot

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of ₹948 excluding 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.

DRL is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfil regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

“Dr Reddy’s will work closely with stakeholders in the Government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort,” it said.

“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe,” GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, DRL, said.

Dr Reddy’s, a partner of Russian Director Investment Fund to be the brand custodian of Sputnik in India, had received 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V from Russia on May 1. The company received regulatory clearance from the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13 to launch the vaccine in India.