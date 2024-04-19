Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rolled-out a condition management programme, DailyBloom IBS, an integrated care plan for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The programme focuses on a comprehensive care plan that includes diet management, psychological and physical wellness support for patients with IBS.

“In the digital therapeutics segment, as with the drug-free migraine management device Nerivio, DailyBloom IBS also offers a differentiated value proposition to patients. It has been developed in-house, based on rigorous research and extensive consultation with experts including gastroenterologists,’’ MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s said in a release.

DailyBloom IBS is a 14-week care plan that comes with a personalised approach to ensure that each patient’s experience is tailored to their specific needs.

The launch of the programme coincided with the ‘World IBS Day’ today which seeks to increase awareness of the IBS condition, discuss misconceptions, challenges and even stigma attached to it.

IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder characterised by abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habits. Studies show that IBS leads to significant morbidity, work absenteeism, loss of productivity, economic burden to the society, and impacts the quality of life of patients. Around 7 per cent of the Indian population suffers from it.

