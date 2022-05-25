Dr. Reddy’s, Senores Pharmaceuticals launch Ketorolac Tromethamine tablets in US

Hyderabad, May 24 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have launched Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol Tablets, in the U.S. market with approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (“NSAID”) indicated for the short-term (up to 5 days in adults) management of moderately severe acute pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level and only as continuation treatment following intravenous or intramuscular dosing of ketorolac tromethamine, if necessary.

“We are pleased to partner with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for the commercial launch of Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets in the US. market,” Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc said in a release on Tuesday..

“Our constant dedication has contributed to expanding our product portfolio, and today we are a significant and reliable supplier of this product,” Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group said.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said: “We are excited about this launch, and pleased to partner with Senores to create affordable access to this product and expand our portfolio in the US market.’‘

The Toradol Tablets, 10 mg brand and generic, had US sales of approximately $16.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2022 according to IQVIA, the release said.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets are available in bottle count sizes of 100.