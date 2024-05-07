Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to post gains in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 from newly acquired portfolios, contribution from Revlimid and stable sales in the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug-maker, which is slated to announce fourth quarter and FY24 results on Tuesday, is likely to post around 35 percent spurt in net profit at around ₹1,290 crore against ₹959 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

According to analysts, the company is likely to post 13 percent growth in revenue at around ₹7,136 crore.

Dr Reddy’s net profit increased manifold to ₹959 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

At 9.19 a.m., the company’s stock was trading at ₹6,322.45, up by ₹29.00, or 0.46 per cent, on the NSE.