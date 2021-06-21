Dredging Corporation to gain from government’s new dredging norms

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
The government has approved new norms for awarding dredging works at State-run ports that allows the four shareholder ports controlling Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to finalise their respective dredging contracts with the company on nomination basis (without a tender).
The dredging guidelines have also introduced, for the first time, the concept of awarding dredging works at major ports through the public-private-partnership (PPP) route.
“Whenever this (nomination) route for award is followed, the principle of competitive market price discovery for the same quality and conditions shall be followed (to ensure high efficiency in cost, time and quality in execution of dredging projects),” the dredging guidelines approved by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.
The guidelines also give an option to the major port trusts to float open competitive bidding for dredging projects after taking approval from Board of trustees/port directors.
The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said it reserves the right to assign in public interest, any contract for dredging work in any major port on nomination basis to DCI.
Currently, major port trusts finalise their dredging works mostly through open tenders. In some cases, nomination route is used with the approval of the ministry
The new norms also give flexibility to the major ports to explore models such as assured depth contract, EPC contract, annuity model/hybrid annuity model through the public-private-partnership (PPP) route while awarding works.
State-run ports have been advised to ensure that the pre-qualification for tenders is not “very stringent to restrict entry of certain potential Indian bidders.”
The pre-qualification conditions should be exhaustive yet specific and should be clearly specified in the bid documents “to ensure fair competition and transparency”.
While fixing the pre-qualification criteria, first preference should be given to dredgers built in India under the Make in India plan, availing government subsidy.
The ministry’s guidelines allow major port trusts to follow the PPP model for deepening the channel draft to allow bigger capacity ships to dock, that entails huge capital expenditure. The PPP model will ensure funding from the private agencies with support from the major ports. This model emerges as a potential option with limited investment from the major ports and minimal operation burden on the port authority.
“A PPP model may be worked out for the dredging projects with the hybrid model of combining the capital dredging with maintenance dredging for 10-20 years. The revenue share between major port and the PPP operator may be the bidding parameter for floating the PPP projects,” the guidelines said.
The existing PPP operators of the (cargo) berth may share proportionate cost based on the volume of cargo handled along with the berths operated by major ports themselves to recover the cost of the PPP dredging operator.
However, the complex traffic structure at major ports for different berth operators with different category of cargo could pose a risk in this model, the ministry pointed out.
Also read: Cochin Shipyard to build two large dredgers for Dredging Corp in ₹2,000-cr deal
Besides, the major ports have limited flexibility to change the parameters during the concession period which may have restrictions on channel dimensions for a period of time.
Taking the advantages and risks involved in the PPP model into consideration, the ministry has suggested that the PPP dredging projects should be designed for adequate duration to ensure viability throughout the concession period.
The major ports should also work out measurable performance indicators that includes assured depth during the concession period and adequate financial returns as per the financial viability structure.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...