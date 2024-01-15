DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has secured a contract from the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence. The contract aims at providing capacity building and advanced drone training at the Mechanised Army Courses Group, Ahmednagar.

The company will be responsible for training senior officers of the Mechanised Army Courses Group, MIC&S, Ahmednagar, as proficient Drone Pilots. The training programme will encompass the utilisation of drones for disaster management purposes.

Commenting on the development, DroneAcharya’s Founder and Managing Director, Prateek Srivastava, said, “The growing number of Capacity Building tenders by the Indian Army reflects the growing recognition of the effectiveness of drones in executing various tactical missions, even in challenging and demanding conditions.”

The stock surged by 4.26 per cent on the BSE, and traded at ₹196 as of 10:49 am.