Drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has appointed Gagandeep Singh as Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma (India).

In his new assignment, Singh will take charge from July 10 and will also join the board of Boehringer Ingelheim India, the company said.

Singh was the former head of AstraZeneca Pharma India and had resigned last December.

Gagandeep Singh succeeds Vani Manja, who moved to Boehringer Ingelheim UK in February 2023. During the transition, Sandip Agrawal, Director of Finance and Administration, took over the added responsibility of Interim Managing Director.

Mohammed Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma (India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) at Boehringer Ingelheim said, “Since inception in 2003, our focus on improving patient outcomes in India remains steadfast. As the nation faces a significant burden of non-communicable diseases with a young population, we recognise the increasing need to address specific patient needs and healthcare challenges.”

Gagandeep started his career in pharmaceutical sales and has an experience of 20 years in leading corporate strategy at multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and other emerging markets, the company added.