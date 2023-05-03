The consumer goods technology player, Dyson India, opened a demo store in Ahmedaba.

Located inside the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, the demo store is part of the company’s direct-to-consumer retail strategy.

The new store will showcase Dyson vacuums on the different floor types and debris (from cereal to feathers to confetti) in a ‘real-life’ setting. While watching the demo experience of real-time indoor air quality, the shoppers can have their hair styled with the latest Dyson technology.

“At Dyson, we believe that the first-hand experience of our machines help consumers better understand the technology. This is our first demo store in Gujarat. We will now be closer to our consumers and the store will provide a unique retail space to explore, test and experience our proprietary and latest technologies. Our trained experts are looking forward to assist our consumers in Ahmedabad,” said Ankit Jain, MD, Dyson India.

Other than Ahmedabad, Dyson has demo stores in New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Dyson Demo store provides its full portfolio of technologies and will enable customers to experience them with demonstration and interactive displays.