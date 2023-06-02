E-commerce platform Meesho has crossed 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store combined, in six years, according to data.ai, a mobile data analytics provider.

More than half of these downloads (274 million) came in 2022, with value-seeking consumers across India flocking to the platform. The entry into the 500-million club comes on the back of value propositions and tech innovations, it said.

At 13.6 MB, Meesho’s Android app is a light e-commerce app in India on Play Store, which makes it compatible with low-end smartphones and ensures a seamless shopping experience even in areas with low internet bandwidth.

Popularity drivers

Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights at data.ai, said, “Meesho has demonstrated rapid and sustained growth in app downloads over the last couple of years, besides strong progress on user engagement and stickiness. Through a strong focus on making the customer journey frictionless, the company is able to retain users and get them to revisit the app.”

With over 500 million downloads across the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Meesho has positioned itself as one of India’s fastest-growing online marketplaces. We are delighted to partner with them and provide them with the insights they need to continue to grow their business, Sydow added.

User first

User engagement on the Meesho app is high – it was the top breakout shopping app by monthly active users globally in 2022, gaining an additional 97 million average MAU during the year.

At 2 minutes and 27 seconds, the app recorded the highest average session duration among India’s top 10 e-commerce apps by monthly active users last year, according to data.ai.

Megha Agarwal, CXO, User Growth at Meesho, said, “This milestone is a great validation of our ‘user-first mantra, which helps us continuously spot and address customer pain points to deliver an immaculate online shopping experience. At the same time, our promise of everyday low prices and relatable merchandise mirroring local markets has helped us make inroads into the homes of millions of first-time internet users.”