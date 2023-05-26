EaseMyTrip, an Indian online travel platform, posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹134.1 crore, growing by 26.6 per cent y-o-y, vis-à-vis a PAT of ₹105.9 crore in FY22. PAT for Q4FY23 was at ₹31.1 crore, as against ₹23.3 crore, up by 33.1 per cent y-o-y.

EaseMyTrip achieved its highest-ever Gross Booking Revenue of ₹8,050.6 crore in FY23, marking a significant growth of 116.7 per cent y-o-y. The company also reported a robust growth rate of 68.6 per cent in Adjusted Revenue, rising from ₹400.4 crore in FY22 to ₹674.9 crore in FY23.

EaseMyTrip’s operational performance also witnessed significant growth across all categories. Air Passage volumes (net of cancellations) soared by 62.2 per cent y-o-y, reaching 115.0 lakhs in FY23 compared to 70.9 lakhs in FY22. The Hotels segment experienced a growth rate of 121.4 per cent y-o-y, with volumes rising to 3.5 lakhs in FY23 from 1.6 lakhs in FY22. Additionally, bookings in the Trains, Buses, and others segment grew by 10.4 per cent y-o-y, from 5.6 lakhs in FY22 to 6.2 lakhs in FY23.

Also read: MakeMyTrip bullish about growth of travel sector in FY24

The Dubai business of EaseMyTrip has been a standout performer, consistently delivering remarkable results. Despite the seasonally weak quarter, the Dubai business achieved a Gross Booking Revenue of ₹43.3 crore in Q4FY23. Since its establishment in April 2022, the cumulative Gross Booking Revenue of the Dubai business has surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit